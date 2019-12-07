Summary: The Tulsa Oilers gave up two goals each in the second and third periods Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kansas.
Notes: After a scoreless first period, Wichita scored first on a goal by Peter Crinella (5:08) in the second. Tulsa pulled even less than a minute later on a goal by Jack Kopacka, but the Thunder regained the lead when Patrik Parkkonen found the net at 18:07 of the second. ... The Thunder pushed the lead to 3-1 before Tulsa's Danny Moynihan scored his 10th goal of the season at 4:22 of the third, pulling the Oilers within a goal again. ... Wichita found some breathing room when Ostap Safin scored at 9:18 of the third for the final margin.
Records: Tulsa is 9-14-2, 20 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Wichita is 10-8-5, 25 points, fourth place in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita, BOK Center.
THUNDER 4, OILERS 2
Tulsa;0;1;1;--;2
Wichita;0;2;2;--;4
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing), 3:20; Wichita, Weselowski (hooking), 5:50; Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing), 11:26.
Second period: 1, Wichita, Crinella 4 (Hebig, Allen), 5:08; 2, Tulsa, Kopacka 1 (unassisted), 6:21; 3, Wichita, Parkkonen 1 (Hebig, Crinella). Penalties: Wichita, Crane (slashing), 1:55; Wichita, Crane (slashing), 8:51; Wichita, Dorowicz (slashing), 11:11.
Third period: 4, Wichita, Fournier 7 (Crane, Safin), 0:49; 5, Tulsa, Moynihan 10 (Kopacka, McKee), 4:22; 6, Wichita, Safin 7 (Fournier, Bauer), 9:18. Penalties: Tulsa, Knight (hooking), 4:29; Wichita, Safin (slashing), 19:50.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-5, Wichita 0-for-3
Shots: Tulsa 9-14-5--28, Wichita 9-8-10--27
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson 23; Wichita, Gillam 26.
Referee: Stragar. A: 5,079.