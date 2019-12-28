Summary: The Tulsa Oilers and Utah Grizzlies played through three regulation periods, an overtime and a shootout Saturday night before the Grizzlies prevailed 5-4.
Notes: Adam Pleskach had two goals for the Oilers, giving him eight for the season. His second goal put Tulsa up 4-3 with under 9 minutes to play. Utah pulled even on a goal by Ty Lewis with 2:20 left to go. ... After a scoreless overtime, the Grizzlies edged the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout. J.J. Piccinich, Charlie Sampair and Robby Jackson scored for Tulsa in the shootout, while Jared Thomas and Cory Ward were stopped on goal. Mitch Maxwell had the fourth shootout goal for Utah.
Records: Tulsa is 13-7-2-0, 28 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 15-9-4-1, 35 points, tied for third in Mountain.
Up next: 8:10 p.m. Monday at Utah.
Grizzlies 5, Oilers 4 (SO)
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 — 4
Utah 2 1 1 0 1 — 5
First period: 1, Tulsa, Pleskach 7 (Liberati), 5:09; 2, Utah, Maxwell 2 (Barron, Williams), 7:51; 3, Utah, Molino 13 (Williams, McGauley), 9:47; 4, Tulsa, Knight 7 (Thomas, Liberati), 12:34. Penalties: Utah, McGauley (holding), 11:19; Tulsa, Liberati (cross-checking), 14:11; Utah, Tischke (roughing), 16:59; Tulsa, Pleskach (throwing stick), 18:12.
Second period: 5, Utah, McGauley 11 (Lewis, Molino), 13:02; 6, Tulsa, Liberati 6 (Piccinich), 13:57. Penalties: Tulsa, Knight (slashing), 0:54; Utah, Zahn (cross-checking), 9:11; Utah, Maxwell (tripping), 18:34; Tulsa, Thomas (roughing), 20:00; Utah, Anderson (roughing), 20:00.
Third period: 7, Tulsa, Pleskach 8 (Thomas, Randolph), 11:28; 8, Utah, Lewis 12 (Tischke, Richart), 17:40. Penalties: Tulsa, Thomas (slashing), 6:24
Overtime: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Clifford (roughing), 3:35; Tulsa, Clifford (boarding), 3:35; Utah, Larocque (roughing), 3:35.
Shootout: Utah 4, Tulsa 3.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-4; Utah 0-for-5
Shots: Tulsa 10-13-7-1-0—31; Utah 12-9-6-10-1—38
Saves: Eriksson Ek, Tulsa, 33; Ouellette, Utah, 27
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 5,230.