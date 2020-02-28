Summary: Adam Pleskach and Charlie Sampair scored goals in the last two minutes of the second period to tie the game, then the Oilers added three in the third for a 6-3 victory Friday at Rapid City, South Dakota.
Notes: The Oilers outshot the Rush 39-24. ... Pleskach had one of the thre goals in the third period, giving him 21 on the season. ... Danny Moynihan scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Up next: 8:05 p.m. Saturday at Rapid City
Records: Tulsa is 27-25-6-1, 61 points, fourth place ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 27-23-5-1, 60 points, fifth in Mountain.
OILERS 6, RUSH 3
Tulsa 1 2 3 — 6
Rapid City 1 2 0 — 3
First period: 1. Rapid City, Legault 11 (Coulter), SH, 5:41. 2. Tulsa, Moynihan 16 (Tesink, Drew), PP, 8:30. Penalties: Leibinger, RC (cross-checking), 3:45; Killins, RC (cross-checking), 6:35; McNulty, Tul (roughing), 12:30; Pleskach. Tul (roughing), 19:19.
Second period: 3. Rapid City, Birks 3 (Israel, Karty), 2:18. 4. Rapid City, Quenneville 23 (Coulter, Howdeshell), PP, 12:40. 5. Tulsa, Pleskach 20 (Liberati, Gates), PP, 17:10. 6. Tulsa, Sampair 17 (Drew, Moynihan), 18:49. Penalties: Gates, Tul (slashing), 4:43; Drew, Tul (delay of game), 10:55; Milan, RC (delay of game), 13:04; Gennaro, RC (hooking), 16:19.
Third period: 7. Tulsa, Pleskach 21 (Tesink), 11:40. 8. Tulsa, Liberati 11 (Pleskach, Nevins), 17:33. 9. Tulsa, Moynihan 17 (unassisted), EN, 19:09. Penalties: None.
Power plays: Tulsa 2-for-4; Rapid City 1-for-4.
Shots: Tulsa 16-11-12—39; Rapid City 7-6-11—24.
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 6-4-11—21; Rapid City, Parks 15-9-8—32.
Referee: Garon. A: 4,125.