Summary: The Tulsa Oilers broke open a tie game with two goals in the final six minutes Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Steelheads in Boise, Idaho.
Notes: Knotted at 1-all, Tulsa’s Jacob Benson scored at 14:04 of the third period to put the Oilers up. ... Robby Jackson added a power-play goal in the final minute for the two-goal margin. ... Tulsa scored first on Charlie Granath’s first goal of the season, 34 seconds into the game. ... Idaho pulled even on Will Merchant’s goal in the second. ... Tulsa won despite being outshot 35-17.
Records: Tulsa is 18-21-3-1, 40 points, sixth place ECHL Mountain Division; Idaho is 23-13-3-2, 51 points, second in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Kalamazoo, BOK Center
OILERS 3, STEELHEADS 1
Tulsa 1 0 2 — 3
Idaho 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1, Tulsa, Granath 1 (Moynihan, Pleskach), 0:34. Penalties: Idaho, Saucerman (interference), 4:41; Tulsa, Nevins (tripping), 7:42.
Second period: 2, Idaho, Merchant 15 (McAuley, King), PP, 19:36. Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (high-sticking), 4:42; Tulsa, Benson (slashing), 18:40.
Third period: 3, Tulsa, Benson 4 (Liberati, Moynihan), 14:04; 4, Tulsa, Jackson 13 (Moynihan, Pleskach), PP, 19:21. Penalties: Idaho, Nellis (slashing), 0:04; Tulsa, Piccinich (holding), 7:20; Idaho, Vala (high-sticking, double minor), 16:43.
Power play: Tulsa 1-4; Idaho 1-4
Shots: Tulsa 4-5-8—17; Idaho 13-11-11—35
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 34; Idaho, Sholl 14.
Referee: Bruggeman. A: 5,303.