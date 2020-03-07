Summary: The Tulsa Oilers scored twice in the final four minutes Saturday night to take a 4-2 victory over the ECHL Mountain Division-leading Allen Americans in Allen, Texas.
Notes: Tulsa led 2-0 after two periods on goals by Charlie Sampair (3:04 of the first period) and Brent Gates (6:51 of the second). ... Allen pulled even on a pair of power-play goals 22 seconds apart midway through the third period. ... The Oilers regained the lead on a goal by Steven Ruggiero at 16:44 of the third, then Sampair’s second goal of the night — an empty-netter — clinched the key win for Tulsa.
Records: Tulsa is 29-26-7-1, 66 points, fourth place Mountain Division. Allen is 40-13-6-2, 88 points, first place in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday, at Kansas City
OILERS 4, AMERICANS 2
Tulsa 1 1 2 — 4
Allen 0 0 2 — 2
First period: 1, Tulsa, Sampair 20 (Piccinich, Gates), 3:40. Penalties: Allen, Fraser (tripping), 14:51; Tulsa, Drew (slashing), 17:35.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Gates 10 (Moynihan, Liberati), 6:51. Penalties: Allen, Carroll (tripping), 5:46; Tulsa, Ruggiero (holding), 9:03; Tulsa, Drew (slashing), 15:01; Tulsa, Drew (fighting-major), 17:42; Allen, Fraser (high-sticking), 17:42; Allen, Fraser (fighting-major), 17:42; Allen, Archambault (roughing), 19:54.
Third period: 3, Allen, Archambault 18 (Sheehy, Breton), 9:32; 4, Allen, VanWormer 22 (Sadek, Breton), 9:54; 5, Tulsa, Ruggiero 5 (Pleskach), 16:44; 6, Tulsa, Sampair 21 (McNulty, Ward), 19:16. Penalties: Tulsa, McNulty (high-sticking), 1:56; Tulsa, Ruggiero (slashing), 7:41; Tulsa, Liberati (delay of game), 8:32; Allen, Fraser (hooking), 11:31.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-5; Allen 2-for-6
Shots: Tulsa 8-15-12—35; Allen 9-9-11—29
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek, 27; Allen, Shortridge, 31.
Referee: Lekun. A: 5,523