Summary: Three goals in less than a minute early in the third period lifted the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Monday night in West Valley City, Utah.
Notes: Tied 1-1, Utah took the lead at 3:42 of the third on a goal by Tim McGauley. The Grizzlies followed in quick fashion with scores by Josh Anderson (4:23) and Peter Tischke (4:33). ... Robby Jackson scored Tulsa’s lone goal in the first period.
Records: Tulsa is 13-18-2-1, 29 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Utah is 17-9-4-1, 39 points, third in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Idaho, BOK Center
GRIZZLIES 4, OILERS 1
Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1
Utah 0 1 3 — 4
First period: 1, Tulsa, Jackson 11 (Calvas, Brucato), 3:53. Penalties: Tulsa, Ruggiero (slashing), 6:37; Utah, Terao (hooking), 9:15.
Second period: 2, Utah, Terao 8 (Maxwell, Jenkins), 8:49. Penalties: Tulsa, Clifford (fighting), 1:49; Tulsa, Clifford (misconduct - continuing altercation), 1:49; Tulsa, Liberati (cross-checking), 1:49; Tulsa, Liberati (fighting), 1:49; Utah, Tischke (fighting), 1:49; Utah, Wegwerth (fighting), 1:49; Utah, Wegwerth (misconduct-continuing altercation), 1:49; Tulsa, Knight (cross-checking), 7:02; Utah, Anderson (cross-checking), 12:56; Utah, Jenkins (slashing), 18:22.
Third period: 3, Utah, McGauley 12 (unassisted), 3:42; 4, Utah, Anderson 1 (Maxwell, Barron), 4:23; 5, Utah, Tischke 2 (Saigeon, Yau), 4:33. Penalties: Utah, Tischke (slashing), 1:02; Tulsa, Piccinich (holding), 2:40; Tulsa, Piccinich (boarding), 11:22; Tulsa, McKee (roughing), 13:06.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-4, Utah 2-for-6
Shots: Tulsa 14-8-7—29; Utah 8-15-13—36
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 32; Utah, Ouellette 28
Referee: Yerkovich. A: 3,426.