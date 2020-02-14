Summary: The Tulsa Oilers started strong and finished strong Friday night in Wichita, Kansas, scoring three goals in the first period and three in the third en route to a 7-1 ECHL victory against the Wichita Thunder that broke a tie for fifth place in the Mountain Division.
Notes: Ian McNulty had a hat trick — scoring a goal in each period — and Charlie Sampair and Adam Pleskach each scored twice to power the Oilers, who outshut the Thunder 56-40. ... Devin Williams made 39 saves.
Records: Tulsa is 23-24-5-1, 52 points, fifth place in the Mountain Division; Wichita is 21-26-8-0, 50 points, sixth in the Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita, BOK Center
OILERS 7, THUNDER 1
Tulsa 3 1 3 — 7
Wichita 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1. Tulsa, McNulty 8 (Piccinich, Nevins), 5:37. 2. Tulsa, Sampair 13 (Piccinich, Knight), 8:42. 3. Tulsa, Pleskach 17 (Nevins, Ruggiero), 18:35. Penalty: Liberati, Tulsa (holding), 1:30.
Second period: 4. Tulsa, McNulty 9 (Pleskach, Nevins), 4:45. 5. Wichita, Ricci 10 (Schmitz, Bauer), 6:27. Penalties: Merasty, Wic (double minor-roughing), 6:53; Sideroff, Tul (slashing), 7:58; Nevins, Tul (fighting major), 12:44; Nevins, Tul (game misconduct-leaving the bench), 12:44; Allen, Wic (fighting major), 12:44; Graves, Wic (interference), 19:21.
Third period: 6. Tulsa Pleskach 18 (Piccinich, Thomas), PP, 0:58. 7. Tulsa, McNulty 10 (unassisted), 6:31. 8. Tulsa, Sampair 14, Granath, Piccinich), 8:25. Penalties: Ruggiero, Tul (tripping), 12:26; Ruggiero, Tul (fighting major), 15:10; Merasty, Wic (fighting major), 15:10.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-1; Wichita 0-for-3.
Shots: Tulsa 15-21-20—56; Wichita 14-16-10—40.
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 14-15-10—39; Wichita, Gillam 12-20-17—49.
Referee: Sailor. A: 4,322.