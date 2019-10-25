Summary: The Wheeling Nailers scored just 18 seconds into the game, then stunned the Tulsa Oilers again with three third-period goals Friday night to rally for a 6-4 ECHL victory at Wheeling, West Virginia.
Notes: J.J. Piccinich answered for Tulsa 1:54 into the first to even the score and then the Oilers grabbed a 4-3 lead on second-period goals by Robby Jackson (4:21), Adam Pleskach (10:58) and Miles Liberati (power play at 14:29). ... The Oilers couldn’t find the net in the third and goalie Olle Eriksson Ek couldn’t keep the Nailers at bay. ... Wheeling’s final goal was an empty-netter on a power play.
Records: Tulsa is 2-6-0-0, 4 points, tied for fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wheeling is 3-2-0-0, 6 points, tied for first in Central
Up next: 6 p.m. Saturday at Kalamazoo
NAILERS 6, OILERS 4
Tulsa 1 3 0 — 4
Wheeling 1 2 3 — 6
First Period: 1. Wheeling, Brown 3 (Butcher, Hirano), 0:18. 2. Tulsa, Piccinich 2 (Liberati, Clifford), 1:54. Penalty: Macnee, Wheeling (slashing), 15:44.
Second Period: 3. Wheeling, Brown 1 (Krastenbergs, Heath), 2:00. 4. Tulsa, Jackson 3 (Sideroff, Wesley), 4:21. 5. Tulsa, Pleskach 2 (Thomas), 10:58. 6. Tulsa, Liberati 2 (Piccinich, Jackson), PP, 14:29. 7. Wheeling, Drozg 2 (Saracino, Powell), 15:59. Penalties: Wesley, Tulsa (hooking), 4:37; Moynihan, Tulsa (tripping), 8:15; Drozg, Wheeling (slashing), 12:55; Krastenbergs, Wheeling (high-sticking), 18:44.
Third Period: 8. Wheeling, Powell 2 (Drozg, Krastenbergs), 11:46. 9. Wheeling, Drozg 3 (Lubin, Butcher), 17:27. 10. Wheeling, Hirano 4, EN.PP, 19:34. Penalties: Krastenbergs, Wheeling (tripping), 3:03; Brown, Wheeling (delay of game), 12:39; Ruggiero, Tulsa (double minor-roughing), 19:06; Powell, Wheeling (roughing), 19:06.
Power plays: Tulsa 1-for-3; Wheeling 0-for-2.
Shots: Tulsa 14-17-10—41; Wheeling 8-10-9—27
Saves: Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 7-8-6—21; Wheeling, D’Orio 13-14-10—37
Referee: Stout. A: 1,411.