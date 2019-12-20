Summary: Wichita scored four goals on just 11 shots Friday night and rode goalie Stuart Skinner’s 37-save effort to a stunning 4-1 ECHL victory over the Tulsa Oilers.
Notes: The Oilers held the Thunder without a shot on goal in the second period and to only one in the third, a goal by Peter Crinella at 9:15. Tulsa outshot Wichita 38-11. ... The Thunder peppered Oilers goalie Devin Williams for three goals in the first 6 ½ minutes of the game: Jason Salvaggio at 3:19; Stefan Fournier at 5:06 and Chris Crane at 6:23. ... Tulsa’s goal was a shorthanded tally by Mike McKee at 18:02 of the second.
Records: Tulsa is 12-16-2-0, 26 points, sixth in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 13-12-5-0, 31 points, tied for fourth in Mountain
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Kansas City
THUNDER 4, OILERS 1
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
Wichita 3 0 1 — 4
First period: 1. Wichita, Salvaggio 4 (Weselowski), 3:19. 2. Wichita, Fournier 11 (Safin, Parkkonen), 5:06. 3. Wichita, Crane 10 (Parkkonen, Hebig), 6:23. Penalties: Clifford, Tulsa (tripping), 6:04.
Second period: 4. Tulsa, McKee 1 (Jackson), sh, 18:02. Penalties: Piccinich, Tulsa (tripping), 16:20; Starrett, Wichita (hooking), 19:20.
Third period: 5. Wichita, Crinella 7 (Starrett, Ricci), 9:15. Penalties: Weselowski, Wichita (delay of game), :08; Parkkonen, Wichita (delay of game), 4:18; Knight, Tulsa (fighting major), 12:03; Exell, Wichita (fighting major), 12:03; Pleskach, Tulsa (roughing), 14:03; Thomas, Tulsa (holding), 14:03; Desharnais, Wichita (roughing), 14:03.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-3; Wichita 1-for-3
Shots: Tulsa 15-11-12—38; Wichita 10-0-1—11
Saves: Tulsa, Williams 7-0-0—7; Wichita, Skinner 15-10-12—37
Referee: Szczurek. A: 3,114.