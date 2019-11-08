Summary: Chris Crane scored two goals Friday — the second into an empty net — as the Thunder beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 in Wichita, Kansas.
Notes: Josh Wesley scored a power-play goal for Tulsa to tie the game 1-1 at 12:47 of the second period. ... The Oilers outshot the Thunder 37-20. ... Stefan Fournier scored the first Wichita goal at 3:02 of the first. ... Mitch Gillam made 36 saves for Wichita.
Records: Tulsa is 5-8-1-0, 11 points, fifth in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 6-2-3-0, 15 points, third in Mountain.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Wichita
THUNDER 3, OILERS 1
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
Wichita 1 0 2 — 3
First Period: 1. Wichita, Fournier 4 (Combs, Parkkonen), PP, 3:02. Penalties: Liberati, Tulsa (delay of game), 1:14; Kaunisto, Tulsa (tripping), 5:15; Fournier, Wichita (tripping), 16:45
Second Period: 2. Tulsa, Wesley 2 (Thomas, Pleskach), PP, 12:47. Penalties: Weselowski, Wichita (holding), 11:52; Moynihan, Tulsa (roughing), 13:40; Moynihan, Tulsa (game misconduct-abuse of officials), 13:40; Dorowicz, Wichita (roughing), 13:40; Dorowicz, Wichita (high-sticking), 13:40; Dorowicz, Wichita (game misconduct-abuse of officials (39.5), 13:40; Combs, Wichita (hooking), 19:21.
Third Period: 3. Wichita, Crane 8 (Combs, Weselowski), 9:21. 4. Wichita, Crane 9 (orowicz), EN, 19:08. Penalties: Gates, Tulsa (slashing), 2:31; Tesink, Tulsa (tripping), 18:05.
Power Plays: Tulsa 1-4; Wichita 1-4.
Shots: Tulsa 12-13-12—37; Wichita 8-5-7—20.
Saves: Tulsa, Fitzpatrick 7-5-5—17; Wichita, Gillam 12-12-12—36.
Referee: Krasnichuk. A: 4,293.