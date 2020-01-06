The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the team has sent Jared Thomas to Florida to complete a future considerations trade from Jan. 2, which sent forward Jack Nevins to Tulsa.
Thomas heads to Florida after posting 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games. In his rookie season, the University of Minnesota-Duluth product registered 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 51 games.
Nevins has two goals and an assist in three games with the Oilers since being acquired from the Everblades.
Also Monday, the team announced forward J.J. Piccinich has been selected as the Oilers' representative at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Jan. 22 in Wichita, Kansas.
Piccinich has 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists) in 33 games with the Oilers this season.