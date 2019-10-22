In need of a win after losing their past five games, the Tulsa Oilers defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 2-1 Tuesday before a crowd of 4,327 at the BOK Center.
A strong team effort led by rookie goalie Olle Eriksson Ek made the difference for the Oilers.
“We played with a purpose,” Tulsa coach Rob Murray said. “I thought our penalty kill was very strong. Eriksson Ek was awesome. I am very impressed with him tonight with the saves he made.”
Eriksson Ek, an Anaheim Ducks 2017 fifth-round draft pick, stopped 36 of 37 shots in just his third game with the Oilers to earn his first pro victory.
“It was a big turnaround,” Eriksson Ek said. “I have felt good in games, but my numbers have not been so good. It felt good tonight.”
Eriksson said he learned a lot and gained confidence with Tuesday’s win.
“The level is pretty close to what I am used to in Sweden, but it is a different style of game,” he said. “This is the level I want to play every night. It is something to keep working on.”
Tied after two periods, Robby Jackson — who came to Tulsa from San Antonio — scored at 14:28 of the third period to hand the Oilers the lead, then Eriksson Ek and his teammates killed off a six-man Mavericks attack late in the game.
“(We) had a timely goal at the end and we killed a four-minute penalty in the second period,” Murray said about his team’s overall play. “We got a power-play goal and won the special teams. We had 39 shots on net and anytime you are approaching 40 shots you should be in the game.
“From the time that we scored I thought we defended very well. They did not get many chances, if at all.”
It was a big relief for Murray to see his team get a solid win before starting a road trip.
“It definitely was needed,” Murray said. “It would have been devastating to be on the other end of this tonight. We need some good feeling around here right now. And that is moving in the right direction.”
The Oilers did just about everything right in the first period. Tulsa peppered Mavericks goalie Nick Schnider with shot after shot, ending the period with 22 shots on goal. However, with just four shots on the board, Darian Dziurzynski managed to fire the puck under Eriksson Ek at 16:37 to put Kansas City up 1-0. The period ended with the Oilers holding a 22-8 shot advantage.
Deven Sideroff evened the score for the Oilers at 1-1, taking advantage of a power-play opportunity at 10:52 of the second period. It was Sideroff’s fifth goal of the season and the Oilers’ second power-play goal in seven games.
OILERS 2, MAVERICKS 1
Kansas City 1 0 0 — 1
Tulsa 0 1 1 — 2
First Period: 1, Kansas City, Dziurzynski 3 (Hults, Morelli) 16:37. Penalties: Tulsa, Thomas (tripping) 2:08. Kansas City, Galt (high sticking) 3:40. Kansas City, Walker (hooking) 11:58.
Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Sideroff 5 (Thomas, Wesley) 10:52 (pp). Penalties: Kansas City, Furgele (delay of game) 10:36. Tulsa, Jackson (high sticking double minor) 15:23.
Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Jackson 2 (Pleskach) 14:28. Penalties: Kansas City, Van Stralen (hooking) 1:58. Tulsa, C. Moynihan (tripping) 4:12. Kansas City, Dziuzynski (tripping) 5:56.
Power Plays: Kansas City 0-for-3; Tulsa 1-for-5.
Shots: Kansas City, 8-11-18—37; Tulsa, 22-8-9—39.
Saves: Kansas City, Schneider 22-7-8—37; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 7-11-18—36.
Referee: Reneau. A: 4,327.