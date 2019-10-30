Summary: Tulsa spotted Greenville a 1-0 lead, then buried the Swamp Rabbits with four goals in the final 5½ minutes of the first period and rolled to a 8-2 ECHL victory Wednesday night at the BOK Center.
Notes: Tulsa’s Charlie Sampair scores his first three goals of the season and Cam Knight added his first two.
Records: Tulsa is 3-6-1-0, 7 points, fourth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Greenville is 4-3-0-0, 8 points, tied for second in South
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Greenville at BOK Center
OILERS 8, SWAMP RABBITS 2
Greenville 1 0 1 — 2
Tulsa 4 3 1 — 8
First Period: 1. Greenville (Lacroix 4 (Ripley, Baptista), 10:52. 2. Tulsa, Sampair 1 (Tesink, Piccinich), 14:21. 3. Tulsa, Moynihan (4 (Wesley, Joshua), 15:45. 4. Tulsa, Knight 1 (Piccinich, Gates), 17:00. 5. Tulsa, Piccinich 3, PP, 19:21. Penalty: Beauvais, Green (slashing), 18:26.
Second Period: 6. Tulsa, Knight 2 (Liberati, Sideroff), 12:42. 7. Tulsa, Sampair 2 (Jackson), 15:08. 8. Tulsa, Wesley 1 (Piccinich, Gates), 15:58. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 9. Greenville, Beauvais 1 (Pelech, Perkovich), 7:07. 10. Tulsa, Sampair 3 (Jackson), 18:49. Penalties: Drapluk, Tulsa (slashing), 5:28; May, Green (slashing), 5:54; Howe, Green (holding), 11:39.
Power plays: Greenville 0-for-1; Tulsa 1-for-3
Shots: Greenville 8-6-15—29; Tulsa 12-15-14—41
Saves: Greenville, Nell 8-12-13—33; Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 7-6-14—27.
Referee: MacFarlane. A: 3,892.