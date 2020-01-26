It has been awhile since the Tulsa Oilers have dominated an opponent in a big way, but that was the case Sunday at the BOK Center.
The Oilers (20-21-4-1) ended a three-game homestand with a decisive 6-2 victory over the second-place ECHL Mountain Division Idaho Steelheads before a crowd of 4,201.
With a shootout victory over Kalamazoo on Friday, and an overtime loss to the Wings on Saturday, the Oilers earned five of a possible six points in the standings.
Cory Ward became the sixth Oiler to score a goal on the night with his seventh of the season at 14:53 in the third period for the final margin of victory.
The Oilers took advantage of Idaho opportunities throughout the game to score a short-handed goal and a pair of breakaway goals.
“I think in general we have been doing that better as of late,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We took advantage of our opportunities.
“Tonight it was a pretty evenly played game except for the score. We found our way to score when we had to. And we played well on the penalty kill.”
Murray believes the team is playing much smarter in front of the opponents’ net of late.
“Our shot totals against have started to come down and I think more than anything we are getting sacrifices by our players in front of the goaltenders,” Murray said. “We blocked a good amount of shots tonight.”
The three-night weekend produced a few injuries but the Oilers picked up the slack.
“We were short-handed,” Murray said. “We lost Charlie Sampair last night and lost Charlie Granath in the first period tonight.
“There is a lot to be said on how we battled through adversity this evening.”
Idaho was first on the scoreboard at 9:02 of the first period on a shot from the high slot by Marc-Olivier Roy that slipped past Oilers goalie Devin Williams. At 13:10, Jake Clifford took advantage of a Steelheads turnover and skated in all alone to score a short-handed goal to tie the game at 1-1.
Robby Jackson took advantage of a turnover at 1:49 of the second period to score a breakaway goal and put the Oilers up 2-1.
Jackson’s goal was the first of what turned into a four-goal period for the Oilers. After Will Merchant tied the game at 2-2 on a shot that slipped in unnoticed behind Williams, Jack Nevins put Tulsa up 3-2 at 11:19. Tulsa native Bobby Watson was next, scoring with a shot just under the crossbar at at 12:13, then Jacob Benson closed out the period with a goal at 19:01 to put the Oilers up 5-2.
OILERS 6, STEELHEADS 2
Idaho 1 1 0 — 2
Tulsa 1 4 1 — 6
First period: 1, Idaho, Roy 8 (Supinski, Norrish) 9:02. 2, Tulsa, Clifford 3 (unassisted) 13:10 (sh). Penalties: Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing) 12:20. Tulsa, Jackson (high sticking) 16:36. Idaho, Roy (interference) 18:27. Tulsa, Piccinich (roughing) 18:39.
Second period: 3, Tulsa, Jackson 14 (Piccinich) 1:49. 4, Idaho, Merchant 16 (King, White) 10:21. 5, Tulsa, Nevins 6 (Pleskach, McNulty) 11:19. 6, Tulsa, Watson 1 (Liberati) 12:13. 7, Tulsa, Benson 5 (Moynihan) 19:01. Penalties: Tulsa, Piccinich (interference) 3:29. Tulsa, Knight (tripping) 15:09.
Third period: 8, Tulsa, Ward 7 (McKee, Jackson) 14:53. Penalties: Idaho, Kanzig (unsportsmanlike conduct) 7:46. Tulsa, Nevins (unsportsmanlike conduct) 7:46. Tulsa, Liberati (roughing) 19:20.
Power plays: Idaho, 0-6, Tulsa, 0-1
Shots: Idaho, 6-12-8 — 26. Tulsa, 8-18-4 — 30
Saves: Idaho, Sholl 7-14-0 — 21, Point 0-0-3 — 3. Tulsa, Williams 5-11-8 — 24
Referee: Andrew Bruggeman
A: 4,201