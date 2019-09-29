Tulsa Oilers training camp begins Monday, and coach Rob Murray is confident the team can pick up where it left off last season, when the 2019-20 season opens Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.
Tulsa made its way to the ECHL Western Conference finals last season, losing out on a berth to the Kelly Cup finals in the final game of a seven-game series with Toledo.
With a core of players from last year’s team returning, Murray believes he has a solid foundation.
“We should be able to build off of it with the nucleus of the guys coming back,” Murray said. “They are a big part of why we did as good as we did. Outside of what we will get affiliate-wise, I am very confident in the group that we have. We are kind of right where we were at the end of last season.”
The Oilers will be strong and experienced on offense but have a slightly different look on defense.
“I am really pleased with our ECHL signings of Adam Pleskach, Ryan Tesink and Charlie Sampair, Jared Thomas, Eric Drapluk, Mike McKee, Steven Kaunisto and Devin Williams,” Murray said. “Our D core might look a little different. Still, you have Drapluk and Kaunisto and (John) Teets, who finished the year with us. We will have some new faces on the backside. We have some wild cards in the rookie signings.
“In my mind I think we are as good, but I would like to think we are better. That remains to be seen. With Dylan Bredo and Scott Henegar retiring and Stephen Perfetto, who has not decided what he is doing, that plays into what the offseason looks like.”
A plus for Murray was the signing of Jared Thomas.
“The biggest trump this summer was getting Jared Thomas resigned,” Murray said. “I had written if off that there was no way he was coming back because he was going to get an American League deal. Unfortunately, the two teams we work with did not have any interest. He was on the market all summer. If he plays like he did last year, he will garner some interest.”
The Oilers may start camp heavy on goaltenders.
“With Williams resigning we might be a little crowded to begin the season,” Murray said of his goaltender lineup. “I believe Evan Fitzpatrick is coming back, and we are getting a Swedish kid from the Anaheim system.”
With so much player movement during training camp it might be hard for fans to get a sense of what the team will look like. Murray is unsure how many players will be on the ice to start practice with several still attending AHL training camps.
“You are looking at potentially seven not being here on Monday,” Murray said. “We may have some trickle down from San Antonio. Between Monday and our opener we will get our team.
“I am not concerned what we look like come Monday. With the number of guys coming back from last year’s team, we should be able to jump right into it. The teaching aspect won’t be concerning to me because we have enough guys who know what we are doing. New guys will pick it up real quick.”