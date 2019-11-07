Rapid City vs Oilers

Tulsa Oilers forward Charlie Sampair (left) tries to get the puck from Rapid City's Ryker Killins during an Oct. 13 game at the BOK Center. Brett Rojo/for the Tulsa World

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wichita.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. Rapid City, BOK Center

Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.

Records: Tulsa is 5-7-1-0, 11 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 5-2-3-0, 13 points, fourth in Mountain.

Last game: J.J. Piccinich scored a third-period goal, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 loss to Allen on Tuesday at the BOK Center.

Notes: The loss to the Americans on Tuesday snapped Tulsa’s four-game winning streak. ... The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first, and 3-0-1-0 when leading after one period.

