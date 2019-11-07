Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wichita.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. Rapid City, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 5-7-1-0, 11 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 5-2-3-0, 13 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: J.J. Piccinich scored a third-period goal, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 loss to Allen on Tuesday at the BOK Center.
Notes: The loss to the Americans on Tuesday snapped Tulsa’s four-game winning streak. ... The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first, and 3-0-1-0 when leading after one period.