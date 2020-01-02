Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Allen, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho, BOK Center; 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Idaho, BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 13-18-2-1, 29 points, last place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 23-5-5-1, 52 points, first place in Mountain; Idaho is 19-10-3-2, 43 points, second place in Mountain.
Last game: Tulsa allowed three goals in the third period in a 4-1 loss at Utah on Monday. Forward Robby Jackson scored Tulsa's lone goal in the first period.
Notes: Tulsa's J.J. Piccinich is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 31 points and is sixth with 23 assists. ... This weekend marks the first Oilers home game since Dec. 20. Tulsa has played its last five on the road, but play its next six at home.