Up next: The Tulsa Oilers are back home Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. start against the Allen Americans.
Tickets: From $17-$59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 26-25-5-1, 58 points, fifth place ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 35-12-6-2, 78 points, first place in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers scored four goals in the second period Friday night on their way to a 5-3 win over the Americans in Allen, Texas.
Notes: After Sunday’s home game, the Oilers are back on the road next week for games Feb. 28-29 and March 1 against the Rapid City Rush in Rapid City, South Dakota.