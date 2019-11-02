Up next: 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Rapid City at BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 4-6-1-0, 9 points, fourth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Rapid City is 5-1-2-0, 12 points, tied for first in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers took a pair of home wins from Greenville earlier in the week, winning 8-2 Wednesday and 3-2 Thursday. ... Charlie Sampair scored his first three goals of the season for Tulsa in a blowout victory Wednesday. Cam Knight added his first two goals of the campaign.
Notes: J.J. Piccinich leads the Oilers with 12 points, with four goals and eight assists. ... Deven Sideroff is next, with nine points on five goals and four assists. ... The Oilers will be back at the BOK Center on Tuesday to face Allen, then travel to Wichita to face the Thunder on Nov. 8-9.