Up next: 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Idaho
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Jan. 24 vs. Kalamazoo, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 17-21-2-1, 37 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Idaho is 22-13-3-2, 49 points, second in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers opened its three-game road trip at Idaho with a 4-1 win Wednesday. Jacob Benson and Danny Moynihan both scored twice in the game.
Notes: These three games in Idaho are the only three road games among Tulsa’s first 11 of the new year.