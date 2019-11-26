Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Wichita
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 7-11-2-0, 16 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 9-5-4-0, 22 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers' losing streak increased to four straight games with a 3-2 loss at Rapid City on Saturday. Tulsa also lost Wednesday and Friday at Rapid City. Danny Moynihan had a goal and an assist in the game.
Notes: After Wednesday's game at Wichita, the Oilers will play seven of their next eight games at home. ...Tulsa closes out the year with five straight road games.