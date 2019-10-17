Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Kansas City; 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Rapid City, BOK Center
Broadcast: Friday, KYAL-97.1
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 1-2-0-0, 2 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 0-2-0-0, 0 points, seventh in Mountain; Rapid City is 1-1-1-0, 3 points, tied for third in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers went 1-2 in three games to open the season last weekend at the BOK Center. On Sunday, Tulsa couldn’t overcome a 3-0 first-period deficit, falling to Rapid City 5-3.
Notes: The Oilers play six of their first seven games at the BOK Center and eight of 11 in the month of October.