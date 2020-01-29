Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Allen; 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kansas City.
Radio: Thursday, KYAL-97.1; Friday and Saturday, KYAL-99.9.
Next home game: 7 p.m. Feb. 11 vs. Utah, BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 20-21-3-1, 45 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 30-8-6-2, 68 points, first place in Central; Kansas City is 18-22-2-1, 39 points, seventh in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers capped three straight games at the BOK Center with a 6-2 win over Idaho on Jan. 26. Six Tulsa players scored in the victory.
Notes: The Oilers play eight of 12 games in the month of February on the road, including their next five.