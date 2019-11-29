Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 8-11-2-0, 18 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Allen is 13-3-2-0, 28 points, first in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers’ snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win at Wichita on Wednesday. Brent Gates and Adam Pleskach both scored twice in the victory.
Notes: Forward J.J. Piccinich was recalled to San Antonio of the AHL on Friday. Piccinich leads Tulsa with 23 points. He had been with Tulsa on loan from San Antonio since the beginning of the season. ... The Oilers play seven of their next eight games at home. ... Tulsa closes out the year with five consecutive road games.
-- From staff reports