This week: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Allen; 7:05 p.m. Friday at Allen; 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Allen, BOK Center.
Tickets (home): From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 25-24-5-1, 56 points, fifth place ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 34-11-6-2, 76 points, first place in Mountain Division.
Last game: Tulsa scored three third-period goals Sunday in a 5-2 home win over Kansas City. It was the Oilers' third win of the weekend and pushed the team over the .500 mark for the first time since opening weekend.
Notes: Tulsa's Charlie Sampair is on a four-game point streak. ... Adam Pleskach leads the team with 19 goals and J.J. Piccinich has a team-high 35 assists. ... Five of the Oilers' next six games are on the road, with two in Allen this week and three at Rapid City next week.