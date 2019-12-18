Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Utah, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wichita; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Kansas City.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 11-15-2-0, 24 points, tied for sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 12-8-4-1, 29 points, tied for fourth in Mountain; Wichita is 12-12-5-0, 29 points, tied for fourth in Mountain; Kansas City is 11-12-2-0, 24 points, tied for sixth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers took two of three from Wichita last Friday through Sunday at the BOK Center. Tulsa won Sunday's games 5-3, getting a hat trick from Cory Ward.
Notes: After Thursday's home game against Utah, Tulsa closes out the year with five consecutive road games. ... Thursday's promotion is $1 beer.