Up next: 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Utah, BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 22-23-5-1, 50 points, tied for fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 27-15-5-2, 61 points, third in Mountain.
Last game: Adam Pleskach scored three goals, including two in the third quarter, to lift Tulsa to a 6-3 win at Fort Wayne last Saturday.
Notes: The Oilers play eight of 12 games in the month of February on the road. ... Tulsa’s only back-to-back home games during the month are Saturday and Sunday against Wichita and Kansas City. ... Pleskach is on a six-game point streak. ...Last Saturday was Pleskach's seventh career ECHL hat trick.