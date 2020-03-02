Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17-$59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 28-26-6-1, 63 points, fourth place ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 38-13-6-2, 60 points, first in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers reclaimed fourth place in the Mountain Division on Sunday, knocking off Rapid City 6-3 at the BOK Center. Danny Moynihan scored twice for Tulsa.
Notes: Tulsa currently holds the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of Rapid City. ...The Oilers took two of three at Rapid City last weekend, scoring 16 goals in the three games.