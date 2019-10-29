Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Greenville, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 2-6-1-0, 5 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Greenville is 4-2-0-0, 8 points, second in South.
Last game: The Oilers completed a two-game weekend road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss at Kalamazoo on Saturday. Danny Moynihan scored to give Tulsa a third-period lead it couldn't hold onto.
Notes: The Oilers finish off the week with a home game against Rapid City at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. ...Tulsa has been outscored in all three periods this season. ...Deven Sideroff leads the Oilers in points (8) and goals (5) this season.