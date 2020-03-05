Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Allen
Radio: KYAL-99.9
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Kansas City, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17-$59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 28-26-7-1, 64 points, fourth place ECHL Mountain Division. Allen is 39-13-6-2, 86 points, first in Mountain.
Last game: Jordan Toppings scored in overtime, as Allen knocked off the Oilers 1-0 in overtime Tuesday at the BOK Center.
Notes: Tulsa currently holds the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, two points ahead of Rapid City. ...The Oilers play six of their final nine games on the road the remainder of the regular season.