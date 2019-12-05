Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Fort Wayne vs. Allen, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Wichita
Radio: Saturday, KYAL-99.9
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 9-12-2-0, 20 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Fort Wayne is 13-6-2-0, 28 points, second in Central; Wichita is 9-7-5-0, 23 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers split two games against Allen on Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center. Tulsa fell to Allen 6-3 on Saturday, then rebounded for a 5-2 win Sunday.
Notes: After this weekend, Tulsa plays four straight home games, including three against Wichita on Dec. 13-15. ... Tulsa closes out the year with five consecutive road games.