Up next: 8:10 p.m. Monday at Utah
Next home game: 7 p.m. Jan. 3 vs. Idaho, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 13-17-2-1, 29 points, sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Utah is 16-9-4-1, 37 points, tied for third in Mountain.
Last game: Tulsa picked up a point, but eventually fell to Utah 5-4 in a shootout late Saturday night. ... Adam Pleskach had two goals for the Oilers, giving him eight for the season. ... The game was tied 4-4 heading into overtime. After a scoreless OT, the Grizzlies edged the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout.
Notes: The Oilers return to the BOK Center for three straight games against Idaho on Jan. 3-5. ... Tulsa plays eight of its first 11 games in 2020 at home.