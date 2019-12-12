Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday vs. Wichita, BOK Center; 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 9-14-2-0, 20 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 11-9-5-0, 27 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers lost at Wichita last Saturday, dropping a 4-2 decision.
Notes: Friday is the Oilers Blanket and Glove Drive, Saturday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Sunday is Paint the Ice Night. ...Tulsa plays at home against Utah on Dec. 19, then closes out the year with five consecutive road games. ...Austin Poganski, who played three games with the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues against Buffalo on Dec. 10.