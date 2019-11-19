Up next: 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at Rapid City
This weekend: 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rapid City
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Nov. 30 vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 7-9-1-0, 15 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 9-5-2-0, 20 points, tied second in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers split a pair of games at home Friday and Saturday. Tulsa fell to Rapid City 5-4 on Friday and knocked off Idaho 4-3 in a shootout Saturday. The Oilers’ Charlie Sampair, who scored a goal in the first period, made the winning goal in the shootout.
Notes: Tulsa’s J.J. Piccinich is tied for the ECHL lead with 21 points. ... Wednesday begins a stretch of four straight road games. ... Beginning with a home game against Allen on Nov. 30, the Oilers then play seven of eight games at home.