Up next: 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Idaho.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Jan. 24 vs. Kalamazoo, BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 16-21-2-1, 35 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Idaho is 22-12-3-2, 49 points, second in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers won the final game of three straight at the BOK Center last weekend, knocking off Wichita 1-0 in overtime Sunday. Ian McNulty scored for the Oilers in overtime.
Notes: Miles Liberati has 10 points in his last 10 games for the Oilers. ... These are the only three road games among Tulsa's first 11 of the new year.