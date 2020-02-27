Up next: 8:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rapid City; 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Rapid City
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Allen, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17-$59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 26-25-6-1, 59 points, fifth place ECHL Mountain Division. Rapid City is 27-22-5-1, 60 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers fell to Mountain Division leader 2-1 on Sunday at the BOK Center.
Notes: Tulsa received two players on loan from San Diego earlier this week. ... Forward Brent Gates is back after playing 20 games with Tulsa earlier this season. ... Defenseman Hunter Drew is making his first appearance of the season in Tulsa. ... Rapid City holds the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.