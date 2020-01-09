Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Kansas City, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Utah, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Wichita, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 15-19-2-1, 33 points, seventh place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 16-16-2-0, 34 points, sixth in Mountain; Utah is 19-10-4-2, 42 points, third in Mountain; Wichita is 16-16-6-0, 38 points, fifth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers lost the final game of three straight against the Idaho on Sunday at the BOK Center, dropping a 3-1 decision. Tulsa had won 4-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday.
Notes: The Oilers signed Jake Benson on Thursday. Benson scored 18 points in 24 SPHL games with Knoxville this season. ... Tulsa is in the middle of a six-game homestand to open 2020. ... The Oilers play eight of their first 11 games in the new year at home.
-- From staff reports