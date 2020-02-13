Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Wichita; 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita, BOK Center; 4:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Kansas City, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 22-24-5-1, 50 points, tied for fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wichita is 21-25-8-0, 50 points, tied for fifth place in Mountain; Kansas City is 22-24-3-1, 48 points, seventh in Mountain.
Last game: Yuri Terao scored twice for Utah, as the Grizzlies knocked off Tulsa 5-2 at the BOK Center on Tuesday.
Notes: The Oilers will play their game Saturday night as the Tulsa Oil Capitals as part of the ECHL's Nickname Month. ...The special Oil Capital jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. ...There will be Oil Capital merchandise for sale during the game.