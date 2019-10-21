Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Kansas City, BOK Center
This weekend: 8:05 p.m. Friday at Wheeling; 8 p.m. Saturday at Kalamazoo.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 1-5-0-0, 2 points, tied for sixth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Kansas City is 1-2-0-0, 2 points, tied for sixth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers were swept in three games last weekend, including two at the BOK Center. Tulsa fell to Rapid City 4-1 on Sunday at home. Defenseman Miles Liberati scored the Oilers only goal Sunday.
Notes: The Oilers play 8 of 11 at home in the month of October. ...Tulsa scored just two goals in losing three games last weekend to Kansas City and Rapid City. ...With Liberati's power-play goal Sunday, all 26 ECHL teams have scored at least one power-play goal this season.