Up next: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Indy; 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Wayne.
Radio: KYAL-99.9.
Next home game: 7 p.m. Feb. 11 vs. Utah, BOK Center.
Tickets: From $17 to $59; available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 21-22-5-1, 48 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Indy is 23-19-2-1, 49 points, fourth in Central; Fort Wayne is 21-16-6-2, 50 points, third in Central.
Last game: The Oilers scored four goals in the second period to win at Kansas City 5-1 on Saturday. Five different Tulsa players scored.
Notes: The Oilers play eight of 12 games in the month of February on the road. ...Tulsa's only back-to-back home games during the month are Feb. 15-16 against Wichita and Kansas City.