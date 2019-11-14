Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Rapid City, BOK Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Idaho, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825.
Records: Tulsa is 6-8-1-0, 13 points, fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Rapid City is 8-4-2-0, 18 points, tied second in Mountain; Idaho is 7-3-2-1, 17 points, fourth in Mountain.
Last game: The Oilers split a pair of games at Wichita last weekend, losing 3-1 on Friday before rebounding for a 7-2 victory Saturday. Robby Jackson, Brent Gates and Ryan Tesink each scored twice for Tulsa in Saturday’s victory.
Notes: Tulsa announced Thursday it had traded defenseman Eric Drapluk to Orlando for defenseman Jake Bolton. … Drapluk had played his entire career, 232 games, in Tulsa. … Friday is Ladies Night. … Saturday is Autism Awareness Night, and the Oilers will be auctioning off specialty jerseys after the game. … After the weekend, Tulsa plays four straight road games. … Beginning with a home game against Allen on Nov. 30, the Oilers then play seven of eight games at home.