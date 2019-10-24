Up next: 8:05 p.m. Friday at Wheeling; 8 p.m. Saturday at Kalamazoo.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday vs. Greenville, BOK Center
Tickets: From $17 to $59; Available at tulsaoilers.com or 918-632-7825
Records: Tulsa is 2-5-0-0, 4 points, tied for fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division; Wheeling is 2-2-0-0, 4 points, tied for first in Central; Kalamazoo is 2-1-0-0, 4 points, tied for first in Central.
Last game: The Oilers snapped a five-game losing streak in a 2-1 win over Kansas City on Tuesday at the BOK Center. Deven Sideroff and Robby Jackson scored for Tulsa, which overcame a 1-0 deficit after the first period.
Notes: The Oilers two road games this weekend are two of only three road games the team plays in the month of October. ... Sideroff leads Tulsa in points with five.