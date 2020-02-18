Tulsa Oilers goalie Devin Williams was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Williams went 3-0-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 in three appearances last week.
The 24-year-old stopped 39 shots in a 7-1 win at Wichita on Friday, made 30 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Thunder o Saturday and turned aside 17 shots in a 5-2 win against Kansas City on Sunday.
A native of Saginaw, Michigan, Williams is 15-11-1 in 28 appearances with the Oilers this season with a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.