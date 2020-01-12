Scoring goals did not come easy Sunday night at the BOK Center.
Tulsa and Wichita played to a scoreless tie after three periods before Ian McNulty took a pass from Jake Clifford and fired a short-range blast the slipped through Thunder goalie Evan Weninger at 2:25 in overtime to hand the Oilers a 1-0 victory before a crowd of 4,474.
Rookie goalie Oile Eriksson Ek, a San Diego assignee from the AHL, was credited with his first career shutout.
After losing on Friday 5-1 to Kansas City and falling 5-3 to Utah on Saturday, the Oilers were needing a win, Oilers coach Rob Murray said.
“It was an ugly game on both sides, but we needed that,” Oilers coach Rob Murray. “It was not pretty, but we got what we needed to get done.
“We played a good game last night (Saturday) and did not get the result we wanted against a a good team. Kansas City played a really good game against us Friday night and we did not play very well.
“There are not too many times in a season when you say it is a must-win and tonight to me was just that. We just had to find a way to get two points.”
The Oilers outshot Wichita 42-28 but both goaltenders were perfect in net through regulation. However, both teams appeared tired from three consecutive nights of play, and it showed with missed passes and sometimes sloppy play.
“Both teams are in the same boat. But you could tell it was not as crisp and the energy was not there,” Murray said.
Most leagues are getting away from booking three games in three days for teams except for the ECHL according to Murray.
“It is the typical third game in two and a half days that you have to deal with at this level,” He said. “You are trying to get every ounce you can out of these guys. Those games on Friday, Saturday were hard fought games. It is nice a good brand of hockey to watch.
“The NHL use to be a three-on-three years ago and have gone away from it. The American League went away from it not too long ago. We are the only league that does.”
It was recently learned that Oilers leading scorer J.J. Piccinich has been selected to play in the ECHL All-Star game.
“He has been a solid player all year,” Murray said. “He is leading the team in scoring and playing very well. He has been in this league a few years and you can tell by the way he plays the game.”
“It means a lot,” Piccinich said of his selection to the All-Star game. “The game is a team effort so when something like that happens you fell thankful for your team.
“I am looking forward to enjoying myself in Wichita.”
OILERS 1, THUNDER 0 (OT)
Wichita;0;0;0;0;—;0
Tulsa;0;0;0;1;—;1
First period: No scoring. Penalties: Wichita, Borsoi (slashing) 1:57. Tulsa, Sampair (hooking) 3:27. Wichita, Crinella (unsportsmanlike conduct) 6:56. Tulsa, McNulty (unsportsmanlike conduct) 6:56.
Second period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Clifford (tripping) 2:16. Wichita, Crane (holding) 16:10. Wichita, Allen (tripping) 17:16. Tulsa, Ruggiero (interference) 19:57.
Third period: No scoring. Penalties: Wichita, Schmitz (hooking) 1:12.
Overtime: 1, Tulsa, McNulty 5 (Knight, Clifford) 2:25. Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Wichita, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-4.
Shots: Wichita, 5-12-10-1—28. Tulsa, 13-13-13-3—42.
Saves: Wichita, Weninger 13-13-13-2—41. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 5-12-10-1—28.
Referee: A: 4,474.