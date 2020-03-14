The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been postponed to October due to public health concerns, it was announced on Saturday.
The marathon has been rescheduled for Oct. 4 due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will be closed temporarily beginning Sunday.
“Please know we do not make this decision lightly – it is spring break and many were planning to come here from all over the country to learn our story. We are working with tour groups to reschedule, but at this time bringing the large amount of visitors into the Museum isn’t prudent,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, in a news release. “We also know how much time, effort, and dedication goes into preparing to run the Marathon and we look forward to working with everyone to run in the fall.”
According to the release, race registrations will automatically transfer to the rescheduled race on Oct. 4. As per the refund policy signed at the time of registration, runners’ entry fees and donations are non-refundable. However, the race change fee will be waived through the month of April should athletes choose to run a different race.