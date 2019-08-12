The Oklahoma City Thunder will open the 2019-20 season on the road at the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23, before hosting the Washington Wizards for the team’s home opener on Oct. 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The NBA announced the 2019-20 regular season schedule on Monday. The Thunder will play 22 home weekend dates this season (five more than the 2018-19 season) comprised of 13 Fridays, four Saturdays and five Sundays.
FOX Sports Oklahoma will broadcast 81 of OKC’s 82 regular-season games, an all games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network.
ESPN will feature the Thunder on two occasions (Feb. 21 vs. Denver and Feb. 28 at Milwaukee) while TNT will televise OKC once (Jan. 9 vs. Houston — Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City). NBA TV is scheduled to broadcast nine Thunder games.
The Thunder will again host a New Year’s Eve game against the Dallas Mavericks. This represents the third consecutive New Year’s Eve game between the two teams.
During the holiday season, the Thunder will host a season-long five-game homestand which spans from Dec. 16 vs. Chicago and continues until Dec. 26 against Memphis. The Thunder is scheduled to hit the road for a pair of season-long four-game trips, Dec. 8-14 and Jan. 2-7.
The final home game of the regular season is April 13 against Utah, with the regular-season finale April 15 at Dallas.
Single-game tickets for all Thunder games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 26. Thunder fans looking to purchase partial season tickets or group tickets can call 405-208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcthunder.com/tickets.