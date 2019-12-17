Aaron Sloan, wwner and head coach of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym, announced that the Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship will take place Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Greenwood Cultural Center in the Tulsa Arts District.
Male and female amateur boxers ages 18-40 from around the state will compete in this district feeder tournament, with state champions to be determined in each weight division. Winners will advance to face the Kansas championship team in the regional tournament in Wichita in April. Regional champions will then compete against boxers from across the nation at the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at Tulsa’s Cox Business Center on May 3-9.
“This has been a great community event every year,” Sloan said. “Last year’s tournament was very well attended and generated a lot of excitement about the sport of amateur boxing in our city.
"This year, we’re particularly excited because Tulsa is also the location for the National Tournament in May, which should draw over 500 athletes and coaches from across the U.S. We hope some of the boxers you’ll see competing in January will be boxing for a national title in their hometown later this spring.”