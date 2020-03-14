A few days after the highs of the Bassmaster Classic, Oklahoma’s lone pro in the 2020 Super Bowl of bass fishing lineup was sucking it up for a marathon trip home.
Officials announced Friday that, due to the coronavirus threat, they postponed the Bassmaster Elite tournament at Chickamauga Lake scheduled for March 19-22 at the Dayton, Tennessee, fishery.
“It is what it is,” Coalgate angler Luke Palmer said. “Now we just have to get back to Tulsa.”
He and his girlfriend planned to drive all night Friday so he could enter the Skeeter XFL tournament that was set for Grand Lake on Saturday.
In his rookie year on the Elite series, Palmer qualified for his first Bassmaster Classic, fought through to remain in the Classic field on the final day and walked away with a 15th-place finish and a check for $15,000.
It was not all he had hoped, but he said the experience was something else.
“I could have been a heckuva lot worse,” he said with spirits likely dampened by walking away from the event with a sinus infection that had him visit an urgent care center in the middle of the coronavirus scare and then arriving at Chickamauga just in time for it to be called off.
The Classic was a very different experience from most tournaments, a 10-day push that leaves anglers exhausted, and educated, he said.
Fishing was tough. In practice, he got from 3-10 bites a day as he sorted out Alabama’s grassy Lake Guntersville, he said.
On Day 1 he bagged 14 pounds, 9 ounces of fish and sat in 21st place. He moved up on Day 2 with 17-8 to 12th but found smaller fish on the final day for 13-1 and the 15th-place finish with a total of 45-2.
“It was interesting because we don’t have grassy lakes like that here, and that one there was covered with it,” he said. “That made it a challenge for me.”
With a total 45-2 he was more than 20 pounds off winner Hank Cherry’s incredible 65-5, but less than 9 pounds off the Top 5. The rookie was sandwiched in the standings by a couple of long-term Elites, Keith Combs with 10 years on the tour and Chris Zaldain, who just wrapped up his seventh season.
His bites came with throwing a Booyah Baits Hard Knocker lipless crank and pitching and punching a thick plastic creature bait on a 1-ounce weight called a Yum Bad Mamma.
“The first day I think I caught five keepers, second day was five and the third I caught six,” he said. “There were not many bites. It’s a stress deal, but at the same time I don’t get overly stressed out because I just know that if it’s my time to win, it will happen and if it’s not, I won’t.”
Coming through the 50th anniversary curtain into the weigh-in with all of the fans at Birmingham, Palmer said he felt his magical Bassmaster moment.
“It was kind of surreal and it kind of hit me there,” he said. “Getting up there on the stage you have a lot of lights and you can’t see a lot, but it was pretty neat.”