Oklahoma pro angler Zack Birge dominated the first two days of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour championship REDCREST at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, in spite of getting his boat hopelessly stuck at one point.
Birge, of Blanchard, and pro Edwin Evers of Talala are two Oklahomans among the Top 20 still in contention for the inaugural REDCREST title.
Birge is the only angler of the 30 top pros to top the triple-digit weight mark in the first two days of fishing with 117 pounds, 1 ounce. All fish in the MLF format are caught, weighed and released at the boat with a referee and camera on board.
Probably not coincidentally, Birge was the first MLF angler in history to top the triple-digit mark with a 105-pound day in early August at the Pro Tour event at Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.
“Today was pretty good until I got stuck,” Birge told Major League Fishing writers. “I went to one of the places I got bit yesterday and in practice, caught six in a row and left. I just bounced around the rest of the day. I caught plenty in the morning, but they weren't biting real good this afternoon.”
Because his boat got stuck in shallow water and he was not able to free it before time expired Thursday he will suffer a 15-minute penalty at “Lines In” when he competes again in Saturday’s Knockout Round.
The top 30 of the 80-angler Major League tour field who qualified for the 2019 REDCREST Presented by Venmo began with a shotgun round Wednesday on Pool 8 in the Mississippi River. On Thursday the Elimination Round cut the field to 20.
All anglers start anew with their total weights zeroed for Knockout Round competitions Friday and Saturday with ten anglers fishing each day. The Top 5 from each of those days move on to Sunday’s Championship Round with weights again zeroed and the fishing moved to the Mississippi’s Pool 7.
At stake is the historic inaugural tour championship win and a $300,000 top prize.
Birge dominated the first two days of the tournament, which has been a haves and have-nots tourney with the gap between 20th and the cutoff at 21st place a difference of more than 11 pounds.
Only one angler broke into the Top 20 on Thursday. Angler Mark Rose of Wynn, Arkansas gave himself a birthday present by catching 44 bass for 68-8 and moving himself from 22nd to 4th place.
Wesley Strader of Spring City, Tennessee suffered the drop from 20th place to 21st.
Birge took an early lead in the tourney and never let go. He caught 50 bass for 81-15 in the Shotgun Round Wednesday and “took it easy” during Thursday's Elimination Round and caught 19 more for 35-2 (total 117-1).
He didn’t take it quite easy enough, however, as he got stuck in the sand in shallow water during the third fishing period of the day.
Evers, the MLF Tour top points earner, will compete Friday against the likes of Andy Morgan, Jacob Powroznik, Greg Vinson and Michael Iaconelli in his bid toward Championship Sunday.
Former Bixby resident Fred Roumbanis—now of Russellville, Alabama—will be among the 10 that Birge will compete against on Saturday.
Anglers eliminated from competition include: Dustin Connell, Andy Montgomery, Cody Meyer, Ott DeFoe, Jordan Lee, Bradley Roy, Aaron Martens, Jared Lintner, and Bobby Lane.
Competition begins at 7 a.m. each day and live coverage and Scoretracker can be watched via live-stream on MLF NOW! at MajorLeagueFishinig.com or on the MLF app. Postgame shows begin at 4 p.m. each day.