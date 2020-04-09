The Oklahoma State men's basketball team announced Thursday it will open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 10 against Green Bay in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The matchup against the Phoenix will be the first collegiate game for Naismith High School Player of the Year Cade Cunningham and the incoming Cowboys class, which will enter the spring signing period on April 15 ranked No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 by ESPN.
Green Bay is coming off a 17-win season under sixth-year head coach Linc Darner. The Phoenix has finished in the top four of the Horizon League standings in four of his five seasons, including a conference title and NCAA Tournament trip in 2016.